STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana faces Single Donor Platelets shortage as dengue cases rise

Some hospitals in State lack machinery and manpower while others do not have kits needed for SDP procedure

Published: 09th July 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a spike in the number of dengue cases being reported, none of the government blood banks in the city or in districts like Karimnagar and Warangal have full-fledged infrastructure to provide Single Donor Platelets (SDP). 

Despite being licensed, many hospitals, including Gandhi and MNJ, do not have the machinery and technicians needed for the procedure to obtain SDP. However, while hospitals such as Osmania have the machinery, they face an acute shortage of kits required for the procedure. 

Telangana has been witnessing a constant increase in the number of dengue and Covid-19 cases since last month. With the onset of the monsoon, dengue cases are expected to increase even more. 

Lack of platelets in a dengue patient leads to bleeding which is one of the dreaded complications. In such cases, SDP can help the patient get access to platelets. “SDP requirement is not particularly high. However, it increases during the season,” said Dr Karuna Mandapu.   

A Gandhi Hospital staffer confirmed that the SDP facility is unavailable there due to lack of efficient technicians. “There used to be 16 technicians in the hospital that collected the highest volume of blood in the state. Now there are only six,” he said. Similarly, MNJ Cancer Hospital is waiting for a new advanced machine as production of kits suitable for the older machinery has now stopped in India.

Only three kits in the OGH are available as of now. “We ordered 20 kits a month ago. Two arrived after 10 days and one arrived yesterday,” a medical officer said.All government hospitals in the city order these kits from private vendors.

A total of 15 kits are available in Karimnagar District Hospital as against the requirement of 100 in a season. MGM Hospital in Warangal too lacks this facility due to poor infrastructure.

“Random Donor Platelets (RDP) can be used as supportive transfusion, but RDP has lower concentration of platelets. According to protocol, SDPs are recommended if the platelet count in patients drops below 10,000-15,000,” said a doctor.

In absence of SDP facilities, these hospitals either opt for RDP or ask relatives of the patient to procure SDPs from a private blood bank, which poor patients cannot afford.

The protocol

  • For SDP, a kit costing Rs 8,000-Rs 9,000 is required each time. The platelets are collected and stored in a bag provided in this kit while the blood is returned to the donor. 
  • According to protocol, SDPs are recommended if the platelet count in patients drops below 10,000-15,000
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana dengue
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp