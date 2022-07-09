Telangana HC rejects MP Raghu Rama’s petition in assault case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Friday rejected a criminal petition filed by K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, an MP from Andhra Pradesh, and his son Bharat in a case of assault on an intelligence police constable of AP by the MP’s security guards inside his house recently.

The police constable, Farook Basha who was on duty in Hyderabad, was apprehended by the MP’s security guards, held inside the MP’s house for two hours, and was severely assaulted. His gold ring and pocket book were snatched by them.Govind Reddy, Special Government Pleader for AP, informed the court that the CRPF troops assigned as protection to the

Narasapuram MP were suspended for hitting and misbehaving with Basha. The Special GP showed the Chief Justice a copy of their suspension order issued from the CRPF headquarters in New Delhi. The Special GP further informed the Chief Justice that the act committed by the MP and his security people on July 4 was an example of blatant hooliganism.

While dismissing the MP’s criminal petition, the Chief Justice warned the MP’s lawyer not to interrupt when the court is passing orders. The Chief Justice even proposed that the MP could seek relief through anticipatory bail and dismissed the criminal petition on the grounds that the complaint was filed on July 4 and the matter is still being investigated by Gachibowli police.