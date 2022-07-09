Tension in Bhadrachalam as Congress workers obstruct Puvvada, Rathod convoy

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed for some time at the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) office in Bhadrachalam when Congress workers and those who are seeking Dalit Bandhu benefit tried to obstruct the convoy of ministers Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Satyavathi Rathod while they were on their way to attend the ITDA’s governing body meeting.

As the protesters kept demanding that Dalit Bandhu be extended to them too, the police entered the scene and shifted them to a police station. Earlier, CPM workers stopped Mahabubabad MP Malothu Kavitha’s car while she was on her way to the ITDA office to attend the meeting. Heated arguments took place between the CPM workers and the police for some time.

Later, they let the vehicle go inside the ITDA office. At the meeting, Bhadrachalam Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah expressed displeasure over the government turning the governing body meetings into a mere ritual where no decisions are being taken. “There is no sanctity to the meetings,” he said.

He also recalled Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao promising to develop the temple town about five years ago but nothing has so far happened.The people’s representatives of the Opposition parties alleged that there were no roads, no basic amenities and no proper schools in the agency area.

Rs 1K cr for road infra in tribal areas

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said action plan is being prepared to spend Rs 1,000 crore for develop road facilities in tribal areas and Rs 600 crore on gram panayats in tribal areas