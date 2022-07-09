TRS eyeing stronger national presence? KCR ‘house’ for his party to gain foothold in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As BJP turns heat on the heat in Telangana, the state Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekhar Rao is taking his fight to the national capital.

And to get a foothold in Delhi’s political corridors, the party is building a headquarters in the upscale South Delhi locality of Vasant Vihar.

The foundation stone of the building was laid by KCR in September 2021 and it is expected to be completed in six months. Party sources said the construction is going on at a fast pace and the CM wants it completed at the earliest.

Vemula Prashant Reddy, Telangana’s Minister for Roads and Housing Department, has been assigned to oversee the progress of work and visits the capital on a regular basis.

The TRS is the second regional party after the DMK to get an office in the national capital.

The Centre had allotted land in 2020, but the laying of the foundation was delayed because of the Covid-mandated lockdown.

The upcoming office of the party in Delhi, modelled on its headquarters in Hyderabad, will be built on a 1,100-sq mt plot. Once the office becomes operational, it will be the centre of the party’s national political plans and activities.

KCR’s Delhi-centred campaigns and strategies are reportedly being formulated by political strategist Prashant Kishor, whose firm I-PAC has been working for the TRS for the past two years.

In order to boost its prospects, the TRS is also looking to recruit economists, former bureaucrats and other eminent personalities into its fold.

Efforts on for presence in Hindi heartland

KCR’s national ambitions are no secret. By getting a political address in Delhi, the party is sending a signal towards that.

To take on the BJP at the national level, TRS is planning to expand its digital and media presence and is also making efforts to penetrate into the Hindi heartland