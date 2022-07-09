STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VROs to boycott Revenue Sadassulu

The VROs took the boycott decision after forming a joint action committee with Golconda Satish as the chairman and H Sudhakar as secretary-general.

Published: 09th July 2022 05:36 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure over the way the State government has been treating them, the Village Revenue Officers (VROs) have decided to boycott the Revenue Sadassulu to be organised from July 15.The VROs took the boycott decision after forming a joint action committee with Golconda Satish as the chairman and H Sudhakar as secretary-general.

“Even 22 months after the State government abolished the VRO and VRA system, we are not given any postings. During this period, around 200 VROs have died. But the kin of deceased VROs were being denied appointments on compassionate rounds,” the JAC said. “The district Collectors were not allowing the VROs to take departmental tests. As a result, we were not getting any promotions,” it said.

“After abolishing the VRO system, the State government directed us not to involve in Revenue works. Now the government directed us to participate in Revenue Sadassulu and accept the petitions being submitted by the people. But we have decided to boycott the Revenue Sadassulu,” the JAC added.

