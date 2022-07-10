Cultivation allowed in Kawal but not encroachments: Forest dept

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A day after fresh clashes broke out between forest officials and tribal people at Koipochiguda in Jannaram forest area, divisional forest officer S Madhav Rao clarified on Saturday that the department does not stop the tribals from cultivating the land. However, he said, no encroachments will be allowed. The clashes took place on Friday when the officials were trying to demolish the encroachments in Kawal Tiger Reserve. Five women were detained after three forest officials received minor injuries.

He said over the past few months, trees have been cut across 25 acres across the tiger reserve. “When forest officials tried to stop the illegal activity, they were attacked by locals,” he said. “The forest department has no problem in the tribal people cultivate the land. A large forest land area is under cultivation in Mancherial district. We only prevent encroachments on the forest land and attempts to cut down trees.”

The instances of forest encroachments have increased since November last year, said Kawal Tiger Reserve field director CP Vinod. He added that the forest officials along with revenue and police department tried to counsel the tribal many times against encroaching upon forest land.