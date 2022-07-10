IMD issues alert for flash floods risk in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With heavy to extremely heavy rainfall creating havoc in state, flash floods are now posing threat in some districts, which could make things tougher for a normal life.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), due to the occurrence of extremely heavy rainfall in Telangana, moderate to high risk of few watersheds are expected in Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalley, Siricilla, Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts in the next 24 hours.

Rains have been incessant since Friday in the State particularly in North Telangana. During the last 24 hours, districts such as Bhupalpally, Mancherial, Nirmal and Peddapally districts have received extremely heavy rainfall.

Among all parts, Mahadevpur in Bhupalpally recorded the highest rainfall of 34.7 cm. In Hyderabad, there was moderate to heavy rainfall with Serilingampally witnessing the highest of 77 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, IMD's forecast issued on Sunday morning said that there is an orange alert (11 cm - 20 cm) for Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts where they are likely to receive very heavy rainfall. Rest of the state including GHMC limits may report moderate to heavy rainfall.