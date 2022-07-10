STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR betrayed podu farmers in Telangana: Rahul Gandhi

“The KCR government has betrayed our people by first announcing that it will transfer podu land title deeds to deserving Adivasis, and then backtracking on that promise,” Rahul added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly condemning the forest officials for their alleged excesses against the protesting Adivasi women, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has “betrayed” the people of Telangana as he failed to fulfil his promise to provide pattas to Adivasi podu farmers.

Taking to the social media, Rahul Gandhi said that Congress will stand with Adivasis in their fight to protect ‘Jal, Jungle, Zameen’ (water, forest and land), a popular slogan coined by Komaram Bheem, a revolutionary tribal leader.

Sharing a blurred video clip of forest officials’ clampdown on Adivasi women, Rahul Gandhi said: “The brutal crackdown of State force on Adivasis in Telangana, especially women, who are wage a struggle to protect their land rights is deplorable.”

“Separate State of Telangana was formed to fulfil the collective aspirations of crores of people in the region and protection of Adivasi rights is a quintessential part of it. Misusing police force to crackdown on the Adivasi voice is an affront to this dream,” he said.

“The KCR government has betrayed our people by first announcing that it will transfer podu land title deeds to deserving Adivasis, and then backtracking on that promise,” Rahul added.

