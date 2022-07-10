Murrel breeding centre to come up in Wyra

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The State Fisheries Department is planning to set up a the first murrel breeding and seed production centre in Wyra of Khammam district. For this, the State government is going to collaborate with the Central Institute Of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), which is situated in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Being the State fish, murrel is set to fetch higher profits to the farmers. The CIFA would be providing technical support for the centre. As per the new technology developed by CIFA, murrel breeding and seed production can be done in concrete tanks. While small sized water bodies are ideal for the scientific murrel culture, ponds having steep dykes are preferred to prevent the escape of fish.

Earlier the demand for seedlings was met from the wild collections and the commercial culture of murrel was not common due to inadequate availability of seedlings. On the request of State government, CIFA senior scientist Dr Rajesh Kumar visited the Wyra murrel culture unit and demonstrated the techniques. He conducted a four-day camp where he conducted sessions of mass breeding and seed production and was able to produce 1.5 lakh murrels in that period. Fisheries Department District Officer B Bujjibabu said that once the centre is functional, more murrel seeds would be available in the market.