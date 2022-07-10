STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sangareddy: Three held for illegal sale of 3-year-old

Sangareddy Rural police on Saturday arrested three persons for the illegal sale of a three-year-old boy in Kandi of Sangareddy district.

Published: 10th July 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 05:51 AM

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Sangareddy Rural police on Saturday arrested three persons for the illegal sale of a three-year-old boy in Kandi of Sangareddy district.Police said the boy’s mother Vadde Srilatha, 32, was beating her child incessantly on July 1 when another accused Hassan, an automobile mechanic from Hyderabad, intervened her. They had an argument and Hassan allegedly told her to give the child up for adoption if he bothered her so much. In response, Srilatha asked Hassan to take the child in return for Rs 30,000.

