Sangareddy: Three held for illegal sale of 3-year-old

SANGAREDDY: Sangareddy Rural police on Saturday arrested three persons for the illegal sale of a three-year-old boy in Kandi of Sangareddy district.Police said the boy’s mother Vadde Srilatha, 32, was beating her child incessantly on July 1 when another accused Hassan, an automobile mechanic from Hyderabad, intervened her. They had an argument and Hassan allegedly told her to give the child up for adoption if he bothered her so much. In response, Srilatha asked Hassan to take the child in return for Rs 30,000.
