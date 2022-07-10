Telangana elections: TPCC leaders invited to sort out differences

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To prevent the differences among the Telangana Congress leaders from escalating further, the party’s top brass has undertaken measures resolve the internal conflicts. In this regard, the party will host a dinner meeting with all the leaders including TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and party’s working president T Jayaprakash Reddy.

The AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore is learnt to have invited all the leaders for the meeting. On Saturday, the TPCC president held a meeting with district presidents and other leaders in the presence of Tagore to review the Rythu Rachabanda programme. Revanth informed the leaders about Rahul Gandhi likely visit in the first week of August.

According to party sources, Tagore has told the party leaders not to make any statements against any other party member. It remains to be seen whether of not leaders like Madhu Yaskhi, Jayaprakash Reddy, Geetha Reddy and Damodar Raja Narasimha will attend the dinner meeting to iron out the differences.