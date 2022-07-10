STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana elections: TPCC leaders invited to sort out differences

To prevent the differences among the Telangana Congress leaders from escalating further, the party’s top brass has undertaken measures resolve the internal conflicts.

Published: 10th July 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders Manickam Tagore and A Revanth Reddy during the review meeting of the Rythu Rachabanda programme in Hyderabad on Saturday | Jwala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To prevent the differences among the Telangana Congress leaders from escalating further, the party’s top brass has undertaken measures resolve the internal conflicts. In this regard, the party will host a dinner meeting with all the leaders including TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and party’s working president T Jayaprakash Reddy.

The AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore is learnt to have invited all the leaders for the meeting. On Saturday, the TPCC president held a meeting with district presidents and other leaders in the presence of Tagore to review the Rythu Rachabanda programme. Revanth informed the leaders about Rahul Gandhi likely visit in the first week of August.

According to party sources, Tagore has told the party leaders not to make any statements against any other party member. It remains to be seen whether of not leaders like Madhu Yaskhi, Jayaprakash Reddy, Geetha Reddy and Damodar Raja Narasimha will attend the dinner meeting to iron out the differences.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Congress TPCC Revanth Reddy Telangana Telangana assembly polls Telangana elections
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp