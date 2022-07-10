Two killed, two washed away as heavy rains lash Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad throwing normal life out of gear on Saturday. Though there were reports of rainwater leaving villages marooned and inundating roads and residential areas in several towns, the worst affected was the Bhainsa town in Nirmal district. Auto Nagar and Rahul Nagar localities in particular were flooded after water was released from the Gadenna Vagu project.

In Nizamabad, two cattle keepers were washed away by a strong current when they were crossing a local stream at Nemali Thanda Gutta in Lingi Thanda. According to officials, they were identified as Mekala Nadi Sailu and Darangula Reddy. The officials also said heavy rains damaged as many as 18 houses in the district.

In Pothireddy village of Veenavanka manal in erstwhile Karimnagar district, a woman was electrocuted while drying clothes. She was identified as Sajjena Ramadevi. In Rajanna-Sircilla, Kasuri Ravi, 45, who went for fishing at Mallareddy tank at Gudem village of Mustabad mandal died after being trapped in a fishing net.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, meanwhile, has put the official machinery on alert and instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to alert all the departments concerned and to hold video conferences with district Collectors. He also instructed the Ministers, MPs, MLAs and people’s representatives to be present in their respective areas and to help in rescue operations. He also urged the people not to venture out of their homes unless there is an emergency. The IMD, meanwhile, issued a red alert for many parts of the State for Saturday and Sunday, predicting light to moderate rainfall in most places across the State.

More rain likely over next 2 days

The IMD also forecast heavy rainfall at some places and very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Director of IMD, Hyderabad K Nagaratna said heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall of up to 20 cm likely to occur in the northern districts in the two days.

In Hyderabad, the GHMC monsoon teams and Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel were pressed into service to pump out water from low-lying areas and main roads and also to remove tree branches that fell on the roads.

Hyderabad Mayor G Vijayalaxmi, accompanied by the GHMC officials visited several areas to assess the situation. She also visited the control-room at GHMC Head Office and enquired about the number and nature of complaints received and measures taken to resolve those issues.

Speaking on the occasion, she said: “Since Friday, the city received 1.5 cm to 6.4 cm rainfall. The control-room has so far received around 383 complains and 375 of those have already been resolved.”

“All precautions are being taken to supervise flow of water at 197 lakes. If required, sluice gates will be lifted to allow water to recede,” she said.

Coal production at Singareni affected

In erstwhile Khammam district, Godavari, Taliperu, Munneru and Kinnerasani rivers and other small streams were overflowing, leaving the farmers worried over their cotton crop. Road transport has also been hit in many villages, including Bhadrachalam, Yellandu and Kothagudem divisions.

At 5 pm on Saturday, the Godavari river was flowing above 20.2 feet due to huge inflows from Chhattisgarh into Taliperu project. Over 20,000 cusecs of water have been released into Godavari.

The heavy rains have also affected the coal production at Singareni mines in Manugur, Kothagudem, Yellandu and Sattupalli. The open cast mines were inundated.

According to officials, nearly 70,000 tonnes of coal production was affected. Khammam Collector VP Gowtham instructed the officials to shift people living in low-lying areas to safer places and also to identify if any buildings were at the risk of collapsing. He urged the people to call the Collectorate toll-free helpline numbers 1077 and 9063211298 or 9392919750 (Kothagudem) in case of any emergencies.

Rivers, lakes overflow in Adilabad districtIn the erstwhile Adilabad district, the inflow into the lakes, rivers and projects has increased forcing the authorities concerned to increase the water discharge.Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy has asked the officials and the public to be vigilant in view of the widespread rainfall across the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Transportation to a few villages has been cut off after some low-lying bridges were submerged. A few colonies in Basara, Nirmal and Bhainsa in Nirmal district have been flooded. In Basara, local fishermen rescued residents of submerged Ravindranagar Colony and shifted them to safer places. In Bhainsa, six persons were stuck in a function hall but the locals and officials came to their rescue. District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui inspected Gundighaon village that was flooded due to the discharge of water from Palsekar Ranga Rao Project.

The transportation between Bhainsa to Nizamabad came to a halt as a low-lying bridge was flooded. The power sub-station was also submerged.Nizamabad receives 20 cm rain, villages inundated

Several places in the erstwhile Nizamabad district received more than 20 cm of rainfall, leading to inundation of several places in towns and villages. Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) in Balkonda Assembly constituency received one lakh inflows from upstream and local catchment areas in Niamabad and Nirmal district. Meanwhile, one gate of Vishnupuri Project was opened to release water into Godavari river. Water level increased in Majeera river too. Several reservoirs and minor irrigation tanks received huge inflows.

Trees uprooted in Karimnagar town

In erstwhile Karimnagar district, several low-lying areas were inundated. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao and Municipal Commissioner Seva Islavath asked town planning authorities remain alert as trees were uprooted and many areas were inundated in Karimnagar town. There were also reports of a house collapse at Himmathnagar in Gangadhara mandal. In Jagtial, villages were cut off as the roads were completely damaged.

REVENUE SADASSULU POSTPONED

In the wake of heavy rains lashing the State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced postponement of ‘Revenue Awareness Programme’ with Ministers, MLAs and Collectors scheduled to be organised at Pragati Bhavan on July 11 as well as the proposed State-wide ‘Revenue Sadassulu’ slated to be held from July 15. The new schedule of these two programmes will be announced later, he added

Navipet sees highest rainfall of 206 mm

The highest rainfall of 206 mm was recorded at Navipet in Nizamabad district followed by Lokeswaram (174.1 mm) in (Nirmal district), Nandipet (156 mm), Munagala (154.3 mm), Bheemgal (146 mm), Kammarpalle (139.8 mm), Armoor (136.2 mm), Yergatla (134.8 mm), Makloor (130.4 mm), Dichpalle (125.8 mm), Kubeer (120.4 mm), Balkonda (118 mm). Several places in Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar, Mulugu, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Badradri-Kothagudem, and Mahbubnagar districts received 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rainfall.