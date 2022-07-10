Will defeat KCR in Gajwel: BJP's Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Saturday exuded confidence about defeating Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel Assembly segment in the upcoming elections. He said, KCR would face the same fate as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee did in Nandigram Assembly seat.

Speaking with the media at the BJP office in Nampally on Saturday, Rajender reiterated that he was going to contest the next election from Gajwel constituency, where he has been engaged in serious ground work. Recalling how his political journey started with TRS from Gajwel, he said, now defeating KCR from Gajwel was in the best interest of Telangana State.

As the convener of BJP committee tasked with attracting leaders from Congress and TRS to join BJP, he said that there were many TRS leaders who would join BJP in the coming days.He also hit out at the Chief Minister for rendering injustice to the Dalits by failing to fulfil the promises made on the floor of the Assembly about granting them land rights.

“Lakhs of acres of assigned land around Hyderabad is being snatched from poor Dalit families in the name of land pooling at very low prices, so it could be sold to corporate house for hundreds of crores,” he said.

There is evidence, he said, about how hundreds of acres of assigned land in Jinnaram mandal of Sangareddy district, Lakadaram village of Patancheru district, and around 10 acres in Turkayamjal were already snatched from Dalits, he added. He also warned the Chief Minister of dire consequences if he continued to perpetrate atrocities against Adivasis by filing cases against women and allowing forest and police officials to use brute force against them. He demanded the government issues pattas for podu lands at the earliest.