STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Will defeat KCR in Gajwel: BJP's Eatala Rajender

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Saturday exuded confidence about defeating Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel Assembly segment in the upcoming elections.

Published: 10th July 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender addresses the media at the BJP’s Nampally office in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Saturday exuded confidence about defeating Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel Assembly segment in the upcoming elections. He said, KCR would face the same fate as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee did in Nandigram Assembly seat.

Speaking with the media at the BJP office in Nampally on Saturday, Rajender reiterated that he was going to contest the next election from Gajwel constituency, where he has been engaged in serious ground work. Recalling how his political journey started with TRS from Gajwel, he said, now defeating KCR from Gajwel was in the best interest of Telangana State.

As the convener of BJP committee tasked with attracting leaders from Congress and TRS to join BJP, he said that there were many TRS leaders who would join BJP in the coming days.He also hit out at the Chief Minister for rendering injustice to the Dalits by failing to fulfil the promises made on the floor of the Assembly about granting them land rights.

“Lakhs of acres of assigned land around Hyderabad is being snatched from poor Dalit families in the name of land pooling at very low prices, so it could be sold to corporate house for hundreds of crores,” he said.

There is evidence, he said, about how hundreds of acres of assigned land in Jinnaram mandal of Sangareddy district, Lakadaram village of Patancheru district, and around 10 acres in Turkayamjal were already snatched from Dalits, he added. He also warned the Chief Minister of dire consequences if he continued to perpetrate atrocities against Adivasis by filing cases against women and allowing forest and police officials to use brute force against them. He demanded the government issues pattas for podu lands at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender BJP KCR TRS Gajwel Telangana elections Telangana assembly polls Telangana
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp