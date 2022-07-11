STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP to hold bike rallies in villages in Telangana from July 21

During the rallies, the party workers will explain to the people the Centre’s welfare schemes and the failures of the TRS government.

Published: 11th July 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only(Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purposes only(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Riding high on the success of its National Executive Committee meetings held in Hyderabad, BJP’s State unit has decided to keep its momentum going. Several activities are being planned by the saffron party to strengthen its base in rural areas and to expose the failures of the ruling TRS. 

As part of those efforts, the BJP will be holding bike rallies in all the villages across the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State starting July 21. During the party’s core committee meeting held at the BJP’s party office in Nampally on Sunday, 30 State BJP leaders were identified to lead these bike rallies titled ‘Palle Gosa - BJP Bharosa’ in four phases. These leaders are entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the rallies across the Assembly constituency assigned to them.

Each of these leaders, along with the party workers, will cover eight to 10 villages per day and will spend the night in one of those villages. During the rallies, the party workers will explain to the people the Centre’s welfare schemes and the failures of the TRS government. The four-phase rally programme will be carried out till the end of August. 

BJP’s State in-charge Tarun Chugh also announced that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay will commence the third phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on August 2. However, it has not yet been decided as to where the yatra will take place this time. 

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is fighting against the atrocities being perpetrated by the ruling party on the people of Telangana. We will realise the aspirations of the people, will work for the workers’ rights, and safety of the women and will maintain the law and order which has been deteriorating in Telangana, after coming to power in 2023,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Executive Committee Hyderabad BJP TRS Palle Gosa - BJP Bharosa Bike Rally
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp