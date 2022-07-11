BJP to hold bike rallies in villages in Telangana from July 21

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Riding high on the success of its National Executive Committee meetings held in Hyderabad, BJP’s State unit has decided to keep its momentum going. Several activities are being planned by the saffron party to strengthen its base in rural areas and to expose the failures of the ruling TRS.

As part of those efforts, the BJP will be holding bike rallies in all the villages across the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State starting July 21. During the party’s core committee meeting held at the BJP’s party office in Nampally on Sunday, 30 State BJP leaders were identified to lead these bike rallies titled ‘Palle Gosa - BJP Bharosa’ in four phases. These leaders are entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the rallies across the Assembly constituency assigned to them.

Each of these leaders, along with the party workers, will cover eight to 10 villages per day and will spend the night in one of those villages. During the rallies, the party workers will explain to the people the Centre’s welfare schemes and the failures of the TRS government. The four-phase rally programme will be carried out till the end of August.

BJP’s State in-charge Tarun Chugh also announced that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay will commence the third phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on August 2. However, it has not yet been decided as to where the yatra will take place this time.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is fighting against the atrocities being perpetrated by the ruling party on the people of Telangana. We will realise the aspirations of the people, will work for the workers’ rights, and safety of the women and will maintain the law and order which has been deteriorating in Telangana, after coming to power in 2023,” he said.