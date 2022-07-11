Citizens of Telangana want social justice, not freebies, says Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Comparing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the erstwhile Hyderabad ruler Nizam, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy said the people of Telangana were unhappy as the rulers like KCR were “trampling upon their self-respect, dignity and freedom”.

He was speaking while at the launch of two books, Chedhu Nijam (Bitter Truth) and Daali (Hearth), authored by Prof Etikyala Purushotham on the history of the final phase of the Telangana movement here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Revanth said that the people of Telangana didn’t want a separate State for welfare schemes like Aasara pensions, or livestock distribution or Shaadi Mubarak but for social justice.

“The Nizam also built world-class hospitals, reservoirs, educational institutions and so on back in those days. However, the people of Telangana rejected him as he suppressed freedom and self-respect. It is the same situation now in Telangana,” he said. Lambasting the Chief Minister, Revanth said that the “myth” of Rao achieving Telangana Statehood was like a sugar-coated capsule.

Not one man’s fight alone

“Telangana is a reality because of numerous fights by the Telangana Maha Sabha, Rythu Kuli Sangam, Belli Lalitha, Gaddar and others during the 1990s. However, KCR shamelessly solely claims as if he alone achieved Telangana State,” Revanth said.

He alleged that the objective of the TRS chief during the movement was to expand and fortify his party. Revanth sought to know how an activist could “amass so much of wealth” and rise to the CM’s post. While KCR’s family members rose to MLA, MP, MLC and Minister positions, families of Statehood martyrs were left with nothing.

‘Middle-class oppressed’

TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud said: “We have achieved only half with the formation of Telangana and are yet to achieve Sampurna Telangana.” Stating that killing dissent wasn’t good for democracy, Prof Ch Kasim said the “middle class” has to fight back. He said that academics and politicians were being jailed for being critical of State policies. “If people or parties didn’t protest against the present regimes in which liquor, drugs and crimes are rampant, the next governments would have to rule corpses.”

‘Selfish move’

