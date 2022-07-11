District authorities gear up for floods in Bhadrachalam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: With the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) warning stating that the water level in Bhadrachalam will reach 43 feet (first flood warning) by Sunday night and 48 feet (second flood warning) by Monday morning, the Bhadradri Kothagudem district administration has ramped up efforts to undertake rescue and relief operations.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has already reached Bhadrachalam to carry out evacuation operations in flood-affected areas. People residing in low-lying areas are already being moved to flood shelters as a precautionary measure.

The first flood warning was issued as the water level reached 43 feet as of 12.00 am on Monday Officials said that owing to heavy inflows to projects, 16 crest gates of the Taliperu project were opened and the reservoir was releasing water at the rate of 20,372 cusecs into the Godavari. Similarly, due to heavy inflows from Indravati and Laxmi barrage, the discharge rate at Sammakka Sagar was already at 9,20,000 cusecs.

Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector D Anudeep informed that 438 of the 2,345 water tanks in the district are already overflowing and 20,000 sandbags have been kept ready in different areas.

DRF teams deployed in Karimnagar

Rajanna-Sircilla Collector Anuraag Jayanti issued an alert for villages surrounding the flood flow canal of the SRSP on Sunday. Several roads of the district have been flooded, rendering them unpliable. Rekonda in Karimnagar district was cut off as the roads are flooded. A tin shed in Karimnagar collapsed but no casualties were reported. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao said DRF teams have been deployed to deal with rain-related issues. Due to heavy rainfall, a rapid rise in water level was detected in Godavari. As of now, KLIS is receiving inflows at the rate of 7 lakh cusecs.

Control room numbers

Citizens can contact the control room in Kothagudem by calling (+91)8744241950 or reach authorities via WhatsApp at (+91)9392929743. People can contact the Bhadrachalam control room by calling (+91)8743232444 and reaching out to authorities on WhatsApp at (+91)798129425.