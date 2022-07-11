Heavy rains spell fresh gloom for commuters across districts in Telangana

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/ MULUGU /MAHABUBABAD: Due to heavy rains across Warangal, Mulugu and Mahabubabad districts, several roads, including the National Highway (NH) 163, were blocked on Sunday.

The lakes and ponds in the area are overflowing due to heavy inflows as well. The Jeedi vaagu in Eturunagaram mandal flooded the road from Eturunagaram to Brahmanapally, making it difficult for motorists to cross the road. Similarly, the overflowing of local tanks in Thimmapur, Seetharampur and Mutharam villages led to a situation where heavy vehicles could pass the roads.

With continuous rain and heavy wind, several trees were uprooted on NH 163, which is connected to the State capital Hyderabad. The traffic on the road from Tadvai to Medaram came to a standstill for hours as several uprooted trees prevented vehicles from crossing. Local police and revenue officials to steps to clear the branches and trees that remain, allowing for traffic to pass.

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) officials have taken precautionary measures in the wake of the inconvenience caused by heavy rains. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are shifting people living in low-lying areas to shelters.

Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner P Pravinya inspected low-lying areas in Naim Nagar, Alankar and Bhadrakali. Pravinya has issued orders to cancel the leave of GWMC employees to make them available for assistance in relief and rescue operations.

Control room at GWMC headquarters

A control room was set up at the GWMC headquarters. Citizens can either call the toll-free number 18004251980 or contact authorities via WhatsApp on (+91) 7997100300.