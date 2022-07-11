‘KCR tense about an Eknath Shinde in TRS’: Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s lengthy press conference on Sunday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar hit back saying something was obviously wrong within the ruling TRS. Sanjay said the CM was probably worried that a Maharashtra-like rebellion was brewing within the pink party. KCR, said the State BJP chief, was worried that there was an Eknath Shinde in the TRS waiting to dethrone him.

Observing that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao looked tense about some internal issue which has prompted him to make “nonsensical’ and senseless” allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Sanjay dared the Chief Minister to first set things in order in Telangana, before commenting on the Centre.

“Minors are raped by TRS and MIM leaders and he doesn’t arrest the accused. He claims that the unemployment rate in the country is 8.3 per cent, but will hide the fact that in Telangana, the percentage is 9.45 per cent. People now believe that KCR, you are in fact a wolf in sheep’s clothing. We don’t need to answer the questions being raised by a person like you,” he said, addressing the media at the BJP office in Nampally on Sunday night.

On the CM’s statement validating the Emergency declared by late prime minister Indira Gandhi, he reminded KCR that there were thousands from Telangana who had languished in jails during the Emergency. Presenting videos of the CM praising Prime Minister Modi in the past, Sanjay emphasised that KCR was now changing his statements to suit his “opportunistic political agenda”.

On the Chief Minister making fun of the PM’s reference to the deities of Telangana, Sanjay stated that referring to Goddess Jogulamba of Gadwal as “ee amma and aa amma” would dig the grave for the CM’s political career which was “filled with arrogance”.