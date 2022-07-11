KCR: Will convert TRS into national party if needed 

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While reiterating his desire to see a non-BJP party take over the reins at the Centre after the next general elections, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, for the first time, hinted at turning the pink party into a national outfit. Speaking to the media at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, he said: “If necessary, TRS will be converted into a national party.”

“I am a blessed person. I have achieved Telangana and did wonders in irrigation, power, agriculture and other sectors. I cannot keep quiet when the country is being ruined by the BJP. I will definitely influence national politics. The country will be ruined if we maintain silence and tolerate the anarchy of the BJP government,” the Chief Minister said.

Referring to the BJP leaders’ prediction that TRS would advance the Assembly elections, Rao hit the ball into the BJP’s court and said: “If they want, let them come first. I will dissolve the Assembly.”Reiterating that he would play a key role in national politics, the TRS chief, however, said that he was not interested in the post-poll alliances or forming a Front and later evolving a Common Minimum Programme (CMP).

“Such experiments have failed in the past,” he said.

“TRS may work with some regional parties. But, it is not a question of parties or leaders. I will create awareness among the masses as I did during the separate Telangana movement. Masses of India are my guides,” he explained. “Once we got the support of the people, all the parties and leaders will follow,” he said and added that the “country needs a revolutionary and new agenda”.