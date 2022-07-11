STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR: Will convert TRS into national party if needed 

“TRS may work with some regional parties. But, it is not a question of parties or leaders. I will create awareness among the masses as I did during the separate Telangana movement" he said.

Published: 11th July 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While reiterating his desire to see a non-BJP party take over the reins at the Centre after the next general elections, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, for the first time, hinted at turning the pink party into a national outfit. Speaking to the media at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, he said: “If necessary, TRS will be converted into a national party.”

“I am a blessed person. I have achieved Telangana and did wonders in irrigation, power, agriculture and other sectors. I cannot keep quiet when the country is being ruined by the BJP. I will definitely influence national politics. The country will be ruined if we maintain silence and tolerate the anarchy of the BJP government,” the Chief Minister said.

Referring to the BJP leaders’ prediction that TRS would advance the Assembly elections, Rao hit the ball into the BJP’s court and said: “If they want, let them come first. I will dissolve the Assembly.”Reiterating that he would play a key role in national politics, the TRS chief, however, said that he was not interested in the post-poll alliances or forming a Front and later evolving a Common Minimum Programme (CMP).
“Such experiments have failed in the past,” he said. 

“TRS may work with some regional parties. But, it is not a question of parties or leaders. I will create awareness among the masses as I did during the separate Telangana movement. Masses of India are my guides,” he explained. “Once we got the support of the people, all the parties and leaders will follow,” he said and added that the “country needs a revolutionary and new agenda”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Bhavan on Non-BJP Assembly Elections CMP
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp