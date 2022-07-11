No scamsters in the TRS, not afraid of cases: KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao once again reiterated his stand that the BJP government should be dethroned at the Centre for the good of the country.TRS supremo, however, hastened to add that he would not start any attempts to topple the BJP-led Central government.

Speaking to the media at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, he said: “We will not indulge in such undemocratic practices. The Narendra Modi government has to commit more mistakes in the coming days. We will not pull down the Modi government immediately. We will change the BJP government at the Centre only in the next general elections,” he said. Calling upon youth and other sections of the country to “kick out the BJP government”, he said: “I don’t have an iota of doubt, we will change the inefficient BJP government with the non-BJP government.”

In a tongue-in-cheek remark, he said: “I agree with Narendra Modi who is talking about the double-engine government. TS’ is a high-speed engine. The BJP engine’s speed is very slow. TRS government has 100 HP. But, the BJP government has only 50 HP. In States like Uttar Pradesh, the speed is just 25 HP. Everyone wants an engine with a high speed. Narendra Modi's government should go. Non-BJP government should be formed at the Centre.

Stating that the Gujarat model was bogus, Rao declared that the Telangana model of governance was the best in the country and should be implemented across the country. Rao said that then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared an emergency. “But, today we have an undeclared emergency under the Modi rule,” TRS chief alleged and questioned whether it was a government or Goonda Raj? he wondered. “Modi is not Brahma. No one is permanent”, he said.

“The country witnessed the blame game between the BJP and the Congress in all these 70 years. The country should come out of this. We need out-of-box thinking now,” Rao said. Alleging that all the bank frauds happened with the knowledge of Modi, Rao said that those fraudsters cooling off in foreign countries would come back if Modi was elected as Prime Minister for the third consecutive time. He also said that there were no scamsters in TRS and that he was not afraid of cases.

Defections won’t matter

Asked about likely defections from TRS to other parties, Rao said even if five or 10 leaders left the party it would not matter. “TRS’ foundation is very strong and people are with the party,” he said. Referring to the Agnipath scheme, he said: “I spoke to retired Army personnel. They said that it is not a good scheme. The Modi government wanted josh in the armed services. In such a case, the Union Cabinet too needed some josh. Around 60 per cent are old and remove them from Cabinet. We need a young man as a Prime Minister.”

He alleged that the Narendra Modi government had no vision for or understanding of the country. In the last eight years, the Modi government did nothing for the country, instead, it believed in ‘conspiracy’ rather than democracy, he alleged. “The GDP growth rate declined, prices were increased. There were no plans to utilise the available 70,000 tmcft water in the country and even national capital Delhi was facing acute drinking water shortage,” he said.

At the recent, BJP national executive meeting held here, Rao said the BJP leaders had chosen the wrong place. “The TS’ growth is better than the BJP-ruled States. The BJP meeting did not answer any of my questions and exposed their own inability. It is like beating around the bush. They did not speak anything about Telangana,” Rao said.

Scamsters purified by BJP’s Nirma powder!

On some politicians whose houses were raided by the Enforcement Directorate joining BJP, Rao quipped that it was like “washing powder Nirma”. He showed a video clip on ED conducting raids on some leaders in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and other States and how the same leaders joined BJP later in the presence of BJP president JP Nadda. The signature tune of Nirma washing powder was used in the backdrop of the video which shows the BJP president offering party kanduvas to those leaders.

As the washing powder removed the dirt, the scamsters were purified once they joined the BJP, which was the sarcastic message that Rao wanted to send to the people. Rao said that he was not after power. He asserted that he was not scared of being booked in multiple cases and claimed that he was a fighter.