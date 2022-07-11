Komatireddy and Jagga skip TPCC dinner

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
However, TPCC star campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, working president and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy yet again played truant.

Published: 11th July 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

MLA from Sangareddy T Jayaprakash Reddy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Congress high command has been trying to iron out the differences in the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), there are no signs of party leaders following the narrative. Marking the occasion of TPCC committee completing one year, on Sunday, the grand old party’s state unit hosted a dinner meeting to enable leaders to arrive at a consensus on various issues.

However, TPCC star campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, working president and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy yet again played truant. This is despite the fact that AICC Telangana in charge Manickam Tagore paid Komatireddy a visit at the latter’s residence along with AICC secretary Bose Raju, and party’s political strategist Sunil Kanugolu. 

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, party leaders Renuka Chowdhary and Madhu Yashki attend the one-year TPCC committee anniversary in Hyderabad on Sunday

Those who did turn up included CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki, former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLC Jeevan Reddy, MLAs D Sridhar Babu and Danasari Anasuya, Renuka Chowdary, Geeta Reddy, Damodar Raja Narasimha, SA Sampath, D Sravan and other senior leaders.   

Sharmila party eating into Cong votes?
A survey by Sunil Kanugolu has reportedly revealed that there is a possibility of the YSR Telangana Party influencing Congress votes in the erstwhile Khammam, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts which share a border with Andhra Pradesh. Manickam Tagore held a meeting with Revanth on Saturday night, over Sunil’s report.  

