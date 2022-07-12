Free medicines in Telangana hospitals rise to 843

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of free medicines in government hospitals across the State has been increased to 843 from 720. With this, 123 new types of medicines will be available in government hospitals now on.

In a review meeting on hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education, Health Minister T Harish Rao said that doctors will be given a booklet with a list of all the medicines and its details. According to the list, the Minister ordered that only generic medicines be prescribed.

Salaries to be cleared

The Minister further announced that the bills of all the departments, especially diet and sanitation, and the salaries of House Surgeons, Junior Doctors and Senior Resident Doctors will be cleared immediately.

Since quality medical services are available at the district level, there is no need to refer patients to Hyderabad unnecessarily, Harish instructed.