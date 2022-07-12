STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kaleshwaram barrages filled to brim

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) has been receiving heavy inflow of water as 81 gates of Lakshmi Barrage have been opened.

Published: 12th July 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) has been receiving heavy inflow of water as 81 gates of Lakshmi Barrage have been opened. The irrigation project has received 9,10,200 cusecs water since the opening of the gates, and additional 1,95,000 following the opening of Saraswathi Barrage. The total capacity of Lakshmi and Saraswathi barrages is 16.17 TMC and 10.87 TMC respectively. The Saraswathi barrage is also filled to its capacity. 

Following continuous rainfall upstream in Maharasthra and Telangana, the water level in Godavari river has been on the rise at the Kaleshwaram Pushkar Ghat. The water level in the river was 12 metre as per the latest reports. 

Meanwhile, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district administration issued the second warning on Monday. The District Collector Bhavesh Mishra said that the officials were closely monitoring the situation and making arrangements to tackle any emergency situation in villages along Godavari river.

Authorities have erected barricades ahead of Pushkar Ghat and restricted people’s movement towards Kaleshwaram. Mishra has asked the villagers of Mahadevpur mandal to be alert as the water level in Godavari may further increase.

