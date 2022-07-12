STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR reviews flood situation in Telangana

KTR reviews flood situation in Telangana

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday talked to Rajanna-Sircilla Collector Anurag Jayanti and SP Rahul Hegde over phone to enquire about the flood situation and water level of reservoirs in the district

Telangana minister KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday talked to Rajanna-Sircilla Collector Anurag Jayanti and SP Rahul Hegde over phone to enquire about the flood situation and water level of reservoirs in the district.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy
inspects flood affected areas in Nirmal
district on Monday

The Minister said that all the officials of department should available in the district headquarters and they should be on high alert to prevent  any untoward incidents during the rains. He also asked the officials to take all necessary precautions at Mid Manair, Upper Manair and Ananthagiri projects and also to ensure that the devotees inconvenienced while visiting the Vemulawada temple. 

While urging people not to venture out unless there is an emergency, he asked the R&B authorities to focus on local roads, streams, culverts and bridges and to alert the local residents on the necessary precautions to be taken.He also said that the officials of electricity department should create an awareness on snapped transmission wires, collapsed poles and transformers.

High alert
IMD has predicted extremely heavy rains in Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, Siddipet & Nalgonda, and very heavy rains in most of the other districts of Telangana 

■     The outflow from the Almatti Reservoir has been increased to 75,000 cusecs
■     Inflows into Narayanpur reservoir recorded at 20,000 cusecs
■     Tungabhadra receives inflows of 81,848 cusecs

8,107 minor irrigation tanks in the State overflowing

23 minor irrigation tanks in the State were breached. Highest number of breaches reported in Nizamabad (10), followed by Mancherial (8), Mulugu (4) and Rajanna-Siricilla (1)

Comments

