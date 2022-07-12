Member of Consumer Forum wins fight

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday granted relief to Kolla Ranga Rao, a retired District and Sessions Judge currently serving as Member (Judicial) Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission at Hyderabad, by setting aside the order cancelling his appointment by the Principal Secretary, Consumer Affairs, Food and Supplies on July 2.

The High Court’s order has to be construed by the government as show-cause notice also after which the petitioner would submit his representation. After the receipt of the petitioner’s response, the respondent may issue whatever order he or she deems suitable and proper.

The court ruled that the respondents should have served a notice to the petitioner and given him a fair opportunity before taking such severe measure. “Given this, we vacate the contested ruling and remand the case to respondent Principal Secretary Consumer Affairs Food and Supplies,” the court said.

The petitioner formerly worked as a Grade-I Judicial Officer in the Telangana Judicial Service. He was suspended while serving as XII Additional District and Sessions Judge in Vikarabad, Ranga Reddy District, awaiting the outcome of disciplinary procedures. Following that, a charge sheet including up to seven articles of charges was filed against the petitioner.

The substance of the accusations was that petitioner, as a Judicial Officer, reserved the matter for judgement but did not render the judgements for months. In the meantime, the petitioner retired from service on March 31, 2019 after attaining the age of 58. The petitioner then filed an application with the High Court to have the proceedings dismissed.