Telangana elections: Battle-ready, roars BJP; but is it really?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Welcoming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s challenge to the Centre to hold early elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dared the former to dissolve the State Assembly. Saffron bigwigs BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh, MLA Eatala Rajender and MP Dr K Laxman all stated that they were as ready as ever for elections to the State Assembly.

Addressing a press conference, Rajender said, “If KCR has the guts to go for polls, he should dissolve the Assembly with immediate effect. Our top leader Amit Shah has already announced that we are ready for elections.” He reiterated that he would contest against KCR in Gajwel.

Tarun Chugh too joined the “readiness panel” while stating: “The BJP is ready any time, even if the elections are held 15 days from now. Good things must happen quickly. The BJP demands that Chandrasekhar Rao initiate the process. People want freedom from the corrupt dynastic government which has no control over the law and order situation in the State where the police themselves are facing a slew of allegations.” Chugh further said that the CM was evidently nervous after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s successful meeting at the Parade Ground.

How strong are its candidates?

However, the real question is, how prepared is the party for elections? In the previous Assembly election, the BJP lost its deposits in over 100 constituencies out of 119. As on this day, the state BJP doesn’t have strong candidates to defeat well-established TRS and Congress contestants. For instance, in the Nagarjunasagar byelection, the party lost its deposit.

To overcome this, a day after their National Executive meeting, the Bharatiya Janata Party appointed a coordination committee to handle inductions under the leadership of former Minister Eatala Rajender, with the hope of luring leaders from the ruling TRS and Congress.

Are you calling the Prime Minister weak because he temporarily halted a bloody conflict between Russia and Ukraine in order to save Indians, or because he administered 200 crore vaccinations in record time? Yes, he is weak in not perpetuating dynastic politics and corruption.

Tarun Chugh, Telangana BJP in-charge

You (KCR) have turned Telangana into an alcoholic State and Hyderabad into a drug city. Is this the model you want to carry forward at the national level?

Dr K Laxman, Rajya Sabha MP

