‘Yellow revolution’ to boost edible oil supply: KTR

Published: 12th July 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that to reduce dependency on edible oil imports from other countries, the State government has decided to give top priority to the yellow revolution (edible oil).

While inaugurating Alpla India’s world class mold shop and its Dual Education Centre in Pashamylaram, Rama Rao said that so far edible oil is being imported from Malaysia, Indonesia and other countries. To avoid such dependency, the State is aiming to cultivate oil palm in 20 lakh acres in the next five years, which is an extent of 15 per cent of total crops in the State.

He said that the State is according top priority to green revolution (agriculture), white revolution (milk production), blue revolution (fisheries), pink revolution (meat) and yellow revolution (edible oil) to make the State self-reliant.

While explaining the white revolution, Rama Rao gave an example of how Fountera, a New Zealand-based dairy company contributes 8 per cent to its national GDP. “White revolution can transform the economy. It has all the power,” he emphasised. 

Rama Rao stressed upon decentralisation of industries and said all the parts of India must be growth corridors.  Alpla India invested Rs 60 crore in the tool room and Rs 10 crore in the Dual Education Centrw. With this, Its investment in Pashamylaram is Rs 500 crore, making it one of the top 15 plants out of 177 plants worldwide.

