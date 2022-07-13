Another day, another cop accused of sexual harassment in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Even before the incident of a CCS sub-inspector harassing a girl in Hyderabad could fade from public memory, another sub-inspector from Rebenna mandal is facing charges of harassing a constable post aspirant in Komarambheem-Asifabad district has come to light.

The incident came to light after the aspirant lodged a complaint with the SP accusing sub-inspector Bhavani Sen of sexually harassing her. She alleged that Bhavani Sen called her to his home under the pretext of giving her books to prepare for the recruitment test and did not allow her to leave even after it was dark.

The next day too he called her to his house under the same pretext and when she reached there, he claimed that he would be checking her height and started misbehaving with her, the girl alleged in her complaint. She alleged that she freed herself from the SI’s clutches and came out of the house and informed the women constables.

“They told me not to inform anyone, but I informed my close relatives. They too were scared. After this he telephoned me twice,” the complainant said.She said that the incident occurred in June but she lodged the complaint on Tuesday.

Asifabad Dy Superintendent of Police R Srinivas said that her statement has been recorded and inquiry was under way. The inquiry report would be submitted to the higher officials. He said that meanwhile, Bhavani Sen has been attached to AR Headquarters.

Meanwhile, after learning about the incident, the SI’s wife consumed a hair dye and was admitted to a hospital by her family members.Two such cases of police personnel turning predators came to light in the recent past.

3 cases in one month

Early this month, Vanasthali-puram police arrested Marredpally CI K Nageshwar Rao on the charges of raping a married woman. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat placed Malkajgiri CCS SI Vijay Dharawath under suspension in connection with a rape and cheating case

