Congress, TRS out to steal our spotlight: BJP's Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday accused the Congress of working on the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasehkar Rao to reduce the significance of BJP’s protests and programmes in the State.

In a statement to the media, Sanjay pointed out how the Congress scheduled a public meeting in Sircilla on August 2, to be addressed by party MP Rahul Gandhi. Sa-njay would be launching the third phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on August 2.

Citing various examples from the recent past when Congress has held protests and public meetings on the same day the BJP planned major protests or meetings, Sanjay said that both TRS and Congress, which were also supporting the same candidate for Presidential elections, were together in their views and deeds.

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday accused the Congress of working on the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasehkar Rao to reduce the significance of BJP’s protests and programmes in the State. In a statement to the media, Sanjay pointed out how the Congress scheduled a public meeting in Sircilla on August 2, to be addressed by party MP Rahul Gandhi. Sa-njay would be launching the third phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on August 2. Citing various examples from the recent past when Congress has held protests and public meetings on the same day the BJP planned major protests or meetings, Sanjay said that both TRS and Congress, which were also supporting the same candidate for Presidential elections, were together in their views and deeds.