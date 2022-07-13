STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Duo held for misleading election panel by forgery

Published: 13th July 2022

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Police registered cases against Patancheru resident Gundu Praveen Kumar, as well as his brother Gundu Pradeep Kumar who helped him forge the signatures of 10 public representatives (supporters) to file nominations to mislead the Election Commission of India.

Police arrested and sent them to remand on Tuesday on charges of forgery. Police said Pradeep Kumar forged the signatures of BJP councillor M Radhakrishna of Sangareddy along with Jinnaram ZPTC Prabhakar of TRS, Aminpur ZPTC Sudhakar Reddy as well as forging the signatures of MPTCs of TRS and Congress parties to strengthen the nomination of Gundu Praveen Kumar.

Police said, a case was registered based on the complaint filed by TRS ZPTC Prabhakar and some others. Police said Praveen Kumar forged documents to contest for the seat of corporator of Patancheru in 2016 and 2020.

In 2018, he filed a B Form to contest for the State Assembly on Samajwadi Party ticket, but his nomination papers were also rejected. He withdrew his nomination papers after filing them for the last Lok Sabha elections.Police said that the accused forged the signatures of 10 people in the nomination process.

