Godavari begins receding, 977 shifted to flood shelters

The officials managed to shift 32 pregnant women in the flood-affected areas in tribal areas to hospitals in the plains.

Published: 13th July 2022

A swollen Godavari river following incessant monsoon rains, in Bhadrachalam, Telangana, on July 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The mighty Godavari which has been in spate has begun showing signs of receding. The administration of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Tuesday lifted the third flood warning after the water level at Bhadrachalam fell below the 53 ft mark at Bhadrachalam. The water level was 51.9 ft at 5 pm.

The officials, however, do not rule out the possibility of an increase in flood flow as rains continue to pound the upper reaches of the river. Not leaving anything to chance, the officials are busy not only undertaking relief operations but also ensuring that sanitation does not deteriorate.

The officials managed to shift 32 pregnant women in the flood-affected areas in tribal areas to hospitals in the plains. The officials identified as many as eight houses being completely damaged and 30 houses, partially. They have shifted 977 people to 19 flood shelters in the district. Road transportation remained paralysed with roads remaining underwater at 17 places in the district.

