STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Heavy rains: Roof caves in, 50K ammonia bags at RFCL damaged

It was produces 12.7 lakh tonne of fertilizers annually out of which 6 lakh tonne are allocated to Telangana.

Published: 13th July 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited in Peddapalli

Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited in Peddapalli

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A portion of roof at Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) collapsed on Tuesday due to rain, resulting in damage to 50,000 bags of urea.According sources, the roof of the building that houses Ammonia, RC and bagging units collapsed due to rain and winds and the conveyor region of the factory was flooded. Following the incident, the RFCL has halted the supply of fertilizers to about six states. A railway rake was ready for transportation of the fertilizers, however, due to the incident, the RFCL authorities could not supply it to the respective states.

The RFCL, under the brand name of ‘Kisan’ fertilizers, supplies fertilizers across the country. It was produces 12.7 lakh tonne of fertilizers annually out of which 6 lakh tonne are allocated to Telangana.However, in May this year, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) ordered the industry to stop production following the emission of pollutants from its ammonia plant. The move reduced the production by fifty per cent. Later, after assurances of rectifying the operations, special permission was granted to RFCL to resume the production.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp