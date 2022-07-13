Heavy rains: Roof caves in, 50K ammonia bags at RFCL damaged

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A portion of roof at Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) collapsed on Tuesday due to rain, resulting in damage to 50,000 bags of urea.According sources, the roof of the building that houses Ammonia, RC and bagging units collapsed due to rain and winds and the conveyor region of the factory was flooded. Following the incident, the RFCL has halted the supply of fertilizers to about six states. A railway rake was ready for transportation of the fertilizers, however, due to the incident, the RFCL authorities could not supply it to the respective states.

The RFCL, under the brand name of ‘Kisan’ fertilizers, supplies fertilizers across the country. It was produces 12.7 lakh tonne of fertilizers annually out of which 6 lakh tonne are allocated to Telangana.However, in May this year, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) ordered the industry to stop production following the emission of pollutants from its ammonia plant. The move reduced the production by fifty per cent. Later, after assurances of rectifying the operations, special permission was granted to RFCL to resume the production.

