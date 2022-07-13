KCR forgot promises made to Vishwa Brahmins: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to fulfil his promise of constructing a building for the Vishwa Brahmin Federation and also release funds for the welfare of the community. He was responding to a representation made to him by leaders of Vishwa Brahmin and Vishwa Karma Joint Federation in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Sanjay said that the Chief Minister, while addressing a meeting at Warangal four years ago, had promised that Rs 250 crore would be released for the development of Vishwa Brahmin community, in addition to constructing “Atma Gourava Bhavan” in 5 acres of land at Uppal Bhagayat for the community.

“Apart from the Chief Minister, his Cabinet colleagues Gangula Kamalakar and Talasani Srinivas Yadav also made similar promises to the Vishwa Brahmin community. But not a single promise has been fulfilled till date. Instead, TRS leaders are creating a rift within the community for political gains,” Erroju Bhikshapathi, president of the Federation told Sanjay.

Extending support to their struggle, Sanjay alleged that the Chief Minister had made similar promises to various castes and communities before the last Assembly elections.

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to fulfil his promise of constructing a building for the Vishwa Brahmin Federation and also release funds for the welfare of the community. He was responding to a representation made to him by leaders of Vishwa Brahmin and Vishwa Karma Joint Federation in Karimnagar on Tuesday. Sanjay said that the Chief Minister, while addressing a meeting at Warangal four years ago, had promised that Rs 250 crore would be released for the development of Vishwa Brahmin community, in addition to constructing “Atma Gourava Bhavan” in 5 acres of land at Uppal Bhagayat for the community. “Apart from the Chief Minister, his Cabinet colleagues Gangula Kamalakar and Talasani Srinivas Yadav also made similar promises to the Vishwa Brahmin community. But not a single promise has been fulfilled till date. Instead, TRS leaders are creating a rift within the community for political gains,” Erroju Bhikshapathi, president of the Federation told Sanjay. Extending support to their struggle, Sanjay alleged that the Chief Minister had made similar promises to various castes and communities before the last Assembly elections.