Not all water bodies in Sangareddy full

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The incessant rain of the past few days has brought life to a standstill in many parts of the erstwhile Medak district on Tuesday.Though many water bodies are brimming with water, only about 20 per cent are overflowing. There are 2,618 water bodies in Sangareddy district, of which only 99 are overflowing.

District Irrigation Officer Madhusudan Reddy said that about 300 water bodies are 70 per cent full. A breach was reported at Kesamudram pond in Sangareddy constituency but officials responded immediately and plugged it.

Madhusudan Reddy said that inflows into the Singur project in the district have been continuous for the last four days. On Monday evening, the inflow was 6,192 cusecs, while on Tuesday morning, it was 6000 cusecs. Officials said currently, the water level at the project stood at 523.600 mt (20.590 tmcft). Floodwater is gushing in entirely from Manjeera catchment area and has not yet started coming from Karnataka.

Ghanpur dam on Manjeera river in Medak district is overflowing. However, if the Ghanpur dam overflows, there is a possibility that the water could reach nearby Edupayala Durga Bhavani temple.

As a precautionary measure, Medak SP Rohini Priyadarshini inspected the Edupayala temple for flood risk and asked the people to be alert. Siddipet Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil inspected various 2BHK colonies in Gajwel constituency in the rain. Sangareddy Collector Dr A Sarath and Medak Collector S Harish also chaired review meetings on the rains and floods.

While old houses in the erstwhile Medak district are collapsing, there has been no loss of life since people have been evacuated to safer places.D. Ronald Rose, Finance Department Special Secretary has been appointed special officer for the district along with the Collectors of all the districts.

100 houses collapse in Medak district

Official sources said that around 100 houses have collapsed in Medak district in the last four days. In many parts of Andole, Medak, Sangareddy and Narsapur constituencies, BT roads have been damaged by rains.

SANGAREDDY: The incessant rain of the past few days has brought life to a standstill in many parts of the erstwhile Medak district on Tuesday.Though many water bodies are brimming with water, only about 20 per cent are overflowing. There are 2,618 water bodies in Sangareddy district, of which only 99 are overflowing. District Irrigation Officer Madhusudan Reddy said that about 300 water bodies are 70 per cent full. A breach was reported at Kesamudram pond in Sangareddy constituency but officials responded immediately and plugged it. Madhusudan Reddy said that inflows into the Singur project in the district have been continuous for the last four days. On Monday evening, the inflow was 6,192 cusecs, while on Tuesday morning, it was 6000 cusecs. Officials said currently, the water level at the project stood at 523.600 mt (20.590 tmcft). Floodwater is gushing in entirely from Manjeera catchment area and has not yet started coming from Karnataka. Ghanpur dam on Manjeera river in Medak district is overflowing. However, if the Ghanpur dam overflows, there is a possibility that the water could reach nearby Edupayala Durga Bhavani temple. As a precautionary measure, Medak SP Rohini Priyadarshini inspected the Edupayala temple for flood risk and asked the people to be alert. Siddipet Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil inspected various 2BHK colonies in Gajwel constituency in the rain. Sangareddy Collector Dr A Sarath and Medak Collector S Harish also chaired review meetings on the rains and floods. While old houses in the erstwhile Medak district are collapsing, there has been no loss of life since people have been evacuated to safer places.D. Ronald Rose, Finance Department Special Secretary has been appointed special officer for the district along with the Collectors of all the districts. 100 houses collapse in Medak district Official sources said that around 100 houses have collapsed in Medak district in the last four days. In many parts of Andole, Medak, Sangareddy and Narsapur constituencies, BT roads have been damaged by rains.