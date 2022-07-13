STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Not all water bodies in Sangareddy full

However, if the Ghanpur dam overflows, there is a possibility that the water could reach nearby Edupayala Durga Bhavani temple.

Published: 13th July 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The incessant rain of the past few days has brought life to a standstill in many parts of the erstwhile Medak district on Tuesday.Though many water bodies are brimming with water, only about 20 per cent are overflowing. There are 2,618 water bodies in Sangareddy district, of which only 99 are overflowing.

District Irrigation Officer Madhusudan Reddy said that about 300 water bodies are 70 per cent full. A breach was reported at Kesamudram pond in Sangareddy constituency but officials responded immediately and plugged it.

Madhusudan Reddy said that inflows into the Singur project in the district have been continuous for the last four days. On Monday evening, the inflow was 6,192 cusecs, while on Tuesday morning, it was 6000 cusecs. Officials said currently, the water level at the project stood at 523.600 mt (20.590 tmcft). Floodwater is gushing in entirely from Manjeera catchment area and has not yet started coming from Karnataka.

Ghanpur dam on Manjeera river in Medak district is overflowing. However, if the Ghanpur dam overflows, there is a possibility that the water could reach nearby Edupayala Durga Bhavani temple.
As a precautionary measure, Medak SP Rohini Priyadarshini inspected the Edupayala temple for flood risk and asked the people to be alert. Siddipet Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil inspected various 2BHK colonies in Gajwel constituency in the rain. Sangareddy Collector Dr A Sarath and Medak Collector S Harish also chaired review meetings on the rains and floods.

While old houses in the erstwhile Medak district are collapsing, there has been no loss of life since people have been evacuated to safer places.D. Ronald Rose, Finance Department Special Secretary has been appointed special officer for the district along with the Collectors of all the districts.

100 houses collapse in Medak district
Official sources said that around 100 houses have collapsed in Medak district in the last four days. In many parts of Andole, Medak, Sangareddy and Narsapur constituencies, BT roads have been damaged by rains.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sangareddy Telangana floods Heavy rains
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp