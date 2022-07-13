STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pay Rs 15k per acre for crop loss: Revanth writes to KCR

He also demanded Rs 15,000 per acre be paid to farmers for crop loss.

Published: 13th July 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an open letter, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to constitute teams to assess crop loss that occurred due to the torrential rains that have been lashing the State for the last five days. He also demanded Rs 15,000 per acre be paid to farmers for crop loss.Stating that farmers have suffered huge losses, Revanth said that the Chief Minister’s “high-handedness” has been tormenting the aggrieved tillers.

He said that as many as 5 lakh acres of crops have been affected in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Warangal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.Finding fault with the government for not having any scheme for the aid of crop loss, Revanth said that it shows the Chief Minister’s “fake love” towards the farmers.He said that the State government should have implemented another scheme in place of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).He also demanded subsidies to purchase seeds and fertilisers.

Revanth Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao TPCC crop loss
