Rain fury in Telangana: Two die, four of a family electrocuted

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There was no respite from monsoon fury in sight as heavy to very heavy rainfall lashed the State, especially the northern districts on Tuesday. As in the last four days, normal life came to a standstill at several places in the districts due to heavy downpour. The day also witnessed six rain related deaths — two in Kamareddy, one each in Mahabubabad and Hyderabad.

In Beedi Workers Colony of Kamareddy, four of a family, including two children, died of electrocution. The victims were identified as Md Ahmed, 40, Parveen, 30, Maheem, 6, and Adnan, 4. According to Kamareddy Rural Circle Inspector (CI) B Srinivas, Parveen was hanging clothes when she came in contact with a live wire on the terrace of their house while Mohammed and the two children died from electric shock sustained inside the house. “The couple died on the spot while the children died on the way to the hospital,” he added. The bodies were shifted to Kamareddy Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.In Mahabubabad, a youngster drowned in the Seven Hills waterfalls, locally known as ‘Edu Bavula’.

The deceased was identified as D Sai Kumar, 21, is a resident of Rotary Nagar in Khammam district, who was studying B Tech final year in private engineering college. After being informed about the incident, Gangaram SI G Upender along with other police personnel rushed to the spot but their efforts to rescue Kumar went in vain.With the help of swimmers, they retrieved the body from the water falls and sent it to Gudur Community Health Centre for post-mortem examination.

In Hyderabad, Manjula, 46, a nursery worker who was seriously injured when a tree fell on her two days ago, died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital on Tuesday. In another incident, a biker was injured when a tree fell on him at Pillar Number 39 of PVNR Expressway at Mehdipatnam. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday, Peddapalli, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Jayashankar-Bhupa-lpally, Nirmal, Kumurambheem-Asifabad, Mulugu and Mancherial were among several districts to record very heavy rainfall.Till 7 pm, Sultanabad in Peddapalli recorded the highest rainfall of 16 cm, followed by Adilabad Rural (15 cm). In GHMC limits, there was light to moderate rain with Gajularamaram recording the highest of rainfall of 1.8 cm followed by Jeedimetla (1.8 cm) and Asmanghad (1.7 cm).

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 18 cm was recorded at Keramer in Asifabad. Meanwhile, between June 1 and July 11, the State received an average rainfall of 42 cm against the normal 21 cm.

According to IMD, since there has been an occurrence of very heavy rainfall for the last few days, moderate risk is likely over a few watersheds in Kothagudem, Asifabad, Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Mancherial districts.

Rs 3 lakh ex gratia for kin of electrocution victims

Meanwhile, Roads & Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy informed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced a total of ex gratia of Rs 12 lakh, at Rs 3 lakh per victim to the kin of the four persons who were electrocuted in Kamareddy.Learning about the incident from district officials, TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and TRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy conveyed condolences to the family members of the deceased.

Kamareddy MLA and Government Whip Gampa Govardhan, who visited the residence of the deceased along with Telangana Urdu Academy chairman Khwaja Mujeebuddin and District Collector Jitesh V Patil, extended financial assistance of Rs 25,000 towards the funeral expenses.Congress leader Md Shabbir Ali also expressed shock over the incident and spoke to the relatives of the deceased over the phone to convey his condolences. He demanded that the government should sanction Rs 25 lakh compensation for each victim.

IMD withdraws red alert for districts

The IMD on Tuesday evening withdrew the red alert it had issued for several districts, predicting extremely heavy rainfall. However, very heavy rains are still in store across the State in the coming days

