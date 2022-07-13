STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Super-specialty hospital for Mahabubnagar

The Minister announced that Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned to build an operation theatre with all the necessary equipment.

Published: 13th July 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing disappointment over the deplorable state of Mahabubnagar District Hospital, Minister V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday said that a super-speciality hospital will be built at the cost of Rs 400 crore soon.He said that construction of this new hospital will be completed within a year.

Speaking during the Hospital Development Committee meeting, the Minister said that it was saddening that patients were being forced to go to Hyderabad for even minor ailments and treatment.“With the new super speciality hospital, a nursing, a medical and a dental college will also be established in a few years. The quality of treatment will be at par with NIMS level,” he said. The Minister announced that Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned to build an operation theatre with all the necessary equipment. The super-speciality hospital will also have an MRI facility for patients, Srinivas Goud said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahabubnagar
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp