Super-specialty hospital for Mahabubnagar

HYDERABAD: Expressing disappointment over the deplorable state of Mahabubnagar District Hospital, Minister V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday said that a super-speciality hospital will be built at the cost of Rs 400 crore soon.He said that construction of this new hospital will be completed within a year.

Speaking during the Hospital Development Committee meeting, the Minister said that it was saddening that patients were being forced to go to Hyderabad for even minor ailments and treatment.“With the new super speciality hospital, a nursing, a medical and a dental college will also be established in a few years. The quality of treatment will be at par with NIMS level,” he said. The Minister announced that Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned to build an operation theatre with all the necessary equipment. The super-speciality hospital will also have an MRI facility for patients, Srinivas Goud said.

