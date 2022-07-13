Telangana briefs Central agencies on fight against narcotics

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first-ever Narcotics Coordination meeting in Telangana was conducted at the Secretariat on Tuesday with representatives of the State and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as well as the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M Mahender Reddy spoke about the measures taken by the State government to curb drug peddling menace in the state. They explained how the government has taken up the issue on priority and have been conducting special drives all over the State. The agencies were also briefed about the State government’s plans to set up a dedicated anti-narcotics wing to fight the menace.

The CS said the police department was equipped with modern and sophisticated tools to identify illegal transportation of drugs from other States into Telangana.

