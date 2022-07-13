STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana briefs Central agencies on fight against narcotics

The CS said the police department was equipped with modern and sophisticated tools to identify illegal transportation of drugs from other States into Telangana.

Published: 13th July 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first-ever Narcotics Coordination meeting in Telangana was conducted at the Secretariat on Tuesday with representatives of the State and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as well as the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M Mahender Reddy spoke about the measures taken by the State government to curb drug peddling menace in the state. They explained how the government has taken up the issue on priority and have been conducting special drives all over the State. The agencies were also briefed about the State government’s plans to set up a dedicated anti-narcotics wing to fight the menace.

The CS said the police department was equipped with modern and sophisticated tools to identify illegal transportation of drugs from other States into Telangana.

Water-tight vigil
The Chief Secretary said the police department was equipped with modern and sophisticated tools to identify illegal transportation of drugs from other States into Telangana

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana narcotics
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp