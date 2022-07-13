STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC to hear govt’s plea in film producer’s land case

The division bench postponed the issue until Wednesday after spending some time listening to the State.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government, represented by Principal Secretary, Revenue, has filed a writ petition in the  Telangana High Court alleging that film producer Daggubati Suresh and a few others had resorted to fraud to own a invaluable government land parcel of around 26 acres at Khanamet in Serilingampally.The High Court will hear the case on Wednesday.

The petition said film producer Daggubati Suresh, actor Daggubati Venkatesh and others claimed ownership of the subject properties by a number of registered sale documents signed by K Kousalya and others in February 1996, who had previously acquired them from the original pattadars in 1995.

The subject lands were given to the original pattedars on April 8, 1961, by the tahsildar of Hyderabad West at the time. The petitioners asked the MRO in Serilingamplly to change the names on their income records. The MRO forwarded a proposal to the Joint Collector (JC), Ranga Reddy district, requesting approval for the petitioners’ proposed mutation to be implemented.

The JC granted permission for the petitioners’ identities to be changed in the revenue records. Following that, the MRO issued pattedar passbooks and title documents in addition to changing the names of the petitioners in revenue records with regard to their holdings in the subject lands. The petitioners submitted to the HUDA for layout clearance with the goal of developing the subject lands, and the HUDA directed them to get NOC from JC in return.

Following that, they requested a NOC from the JC for the relevant land. The JC issued a memo, indicating that the request cannot be taken into consideration since the subject territory covered by the NOC is the subject of ongoing litigation. Due to this, a writ petition has been filed where the petitioners received favourable orders by a single judge.

The State Government now has filed a writ appeal contesting single judge orders, claiming that the petition submitted by the manager of Daggubati Farms Private Limited for the grant of NOC in respect of the subject lands had been examined and found that the patta certificates from the original assignees, from whom the petitioners claimed to have purchased the subject land, are not genuine, and that it had been decided to cancel them

Further, the state government said that the copies of certificates presented by the petitioners claiming assignment in the category of ex-Servicemen had been referred to hand expert who reported that the patta certificates are not authentic. The division bench postponed the issue until Wednesday after spending some time listening to the State.

