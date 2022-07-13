Telangana polls: Congress seniors say no tickets to ‘parachute’ candidates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the political discourse over the possibility of early election gaining momentum, senior Congress leaders are raising their voices against issuing of ‘B’ Forms (party nomination) to those who land in the party just before the elections and are termed as “parachute candidates”.

During the party’s internal meetings, one of the senior leaders is reported to have raised the issue with AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore. The complaint assumes significance in the wake of reports that the grand old party is hoping to net some leaders from other parties.

Recently, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that a large number of leaders will be joining the party from TRS and BJP. To this effect, the party senior leaders have also discussed with AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

Troubled over the latest developments, senior leaders raised the issue with Tagore, who held various meetings with them through Saturday and Sunday. During one such meeting, a senior leader objected to the party giving B Forms to candidates who join the Congress on the eve of elections.

“The leaders from other parties come for their personal gains. They show interest in joining our party because the Congress is strong in the constituencies for which they seek tickets. Now, where is the guarantee that they will not switch sides after winning the election?” a senior leader told Express.

He said that during the last Assembly polls, BC leader R Krishnaiah joined the party just before the elections and was given the ticket to contest for the Miryalaguda Assembly seat. Krishnaiah is now a Rajya Sabha MP from the YSRCP of Andhra Pradesh.Incidentally, Tagore promised to give B Form to ‘original’ Congress leaders even if others join the party eyeing tickets for the constituencies of their choice.

What about loyalty, ask seniors

One of the senior leaders is reported to have raised the issue of tickets being given to candidates who join the Congress at the last minute just before the election, with AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore during the party’s internal meeting

HYDERABAD: With the political discourse over the possibility of early election gaining momentum, senior Congress leaders are raising their voices against issuing of ‘B’ Forms (party nomination) to those who land in the party just before the elections and are termed as “parachute candidates”. During the party’s internal meetings, one of the senior leaders is reported to have raised the issue with AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore. The complaint assumes significance in the wake of reports that the grand old party is hoping to net some leaders from other parties. Recently, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that a large number of leaders will be joining the party from TRS and BJP. To this effect, the party senior leaders have also discussed with AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. Troubled over the latest developments, senior leaders raised the issue with Tagore, who held various meetings with them through Saturday and Sunday. During one such meeting, a senior leader objected to the party giving B Forms to candidates who join the Congress on the eve of elections. “The leaders from other parties come for their personal gains. They show interest in joining our party because the Congress is strong in the constituencies for which they seek tickets. Now, where is the guarantee that they will not switch sides after winning the election?” a senior leader told Express. He said that during the last Assembly polls, BC leader R Krishnaiah joined the party just before the elections and was given the ticket to contest for the Miryalaguda Assembly seat. Krishnaiah is now a Rajya Sabha MP from the YSRCP of Andhra Pradesh.Incidentally, Tagore promised to give B Form to ‘original’ Congress leaders even if others join the party eyeing tickets for the constituencies of their choice. What about loyalty, ask seniors One of the senior leaders is reported to have raised the issue of tickets being given to candidates who join the Congress at the last minute just before the election, with AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore during the party’s internal meeting