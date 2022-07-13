Telangana: Rains hit plans to increase cotton cultivation area

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government’s ambitious plan to increase the area under cotton cultivation this Kharif season is facing its first challenge in the form of incessant rains and waterlogging of fields across northern Telangana.

Cotton sowing had reached 3,97,161 acres in erstwhile Adilabad district, where 104 per cent of sowing was achieved by July 6, as against normal area sown. Cotton has been sown in 2,44,563 acres in Komuram Bheem Asifabad, 1,05,339 acres in Mancherial, 1,06,894 acres in Nirmal, 1,09,480 acres in Wara-ngal, 86,020 acres in Jayash-ankar Bhupalapalli, 1,55,000 acres in Jangaon and 85,094 acres in Mahabubabad districts. These are the districts receiving excess rainfall this month.

If waterlogging continues for a week (especially in black cotton soils), germination of seeds becomes difficult and they tend to rot. Young plants which are 3-4 weeks old too face a situation where their roots tend to rot, as they can’t take nutrients from the soil.

Scientists from Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) advise draining of the excess water from the field as early as possible. In addition to doing intercultural operations with blade-harrow, either soil application or foliage application of urea and nitrogen (25 kg urea), muriate of potash (15 kg) per acre are being suggested for fast recovery of the crop. Spraying of weedicides to control grassy and broad weeds, spraying of SAAF fungicide which is a combination of Carbendazim and Mancozeb to prevent soil-borne diseases, and spraying neem oil and Fipronil for pest control is being advised.

Where seed germination has been adversely affected, gap-filling by sowing another packet of cotton seeds in an acre of the same field where it they were not sown earlier is being suggested by Dr T Prabhakar Reddy, programme coordinator, KVK Palem.

According to experts, there will be an additional input cost burden on the farmers per acre to the tune of Rs 5,000 in case they have to sow the seeds again, and a similar expenditure to implement the management practices to save the seeds and young plants (seedlings).Cotton has been sown in 31,86,635 acres across the State as on July 6.

