Telangana sees surge in typhoid cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases which touched 562 on Tuesday, Telangana is also witnessing a rapid rise in typhoid cases. An upward trend has also been observed in seasonal diseases including dengue, acute diarrhoeal diseases, and common flu, said Dr G Srinivasa Rao, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, on Tuesday.

The State reported 2,797 cases in May. Between June 1 to July 11, 2,752 cases of typhoid were reported. Advising people to steer clear of street food, the DPH referred to typhoid as “panipuri disease” where people are given to binging on unhygienic junk food. “The government is doing everything to prevent these water-borne diseases. Drinking contaminated water and having unhygienic food like panipuri is the reason behind the surge in typhoid cases,” he said. “Covid-19 has already reached an endemic stage. It has become just like a seasonal disease,” the director said. “However, if symptoms like fever and cough are observed, the patients should get themselves tested immediately,” the DPH added.

A few cases of malaria have also been reported between May and June. As many as 6,405 cases of acute diarrhoeal diseases and 612 cases of dysentery have been reported in the same period. Dr Rao mentioned that after the respite of two years, the State may report a large number of dengue cases this year.The State witnessed 222 dengue cases in June. A total of 1,184 dengue cases have been registered since January, out of which 516 are in Hyderabad.

‘Panipuri disease’

DPH Dr Rao asked citizens to steer clear of panipuris and other street food, often prepared with contaminated water, in the monsoon. Between June 1 to July 11, the State reported 2,752 typhoid cases

Complaints

GHMC resolved a total of 995 waterlogging and 118 instances of trees having been uprooted in the last four days. Field-level officers resolve the complaints received by the complaints & grievance section through various media platforms from residents

SCR geared up to tackle heavy rains

As many as 87 vulnerable sections and 915 bridges were identified across the SCR where precautionary measures have been enhanced. Field staff is equipped with protective clothing and devices to undertake patrolling. Multi-disciplinary teams were formed to monitor train operations and infrastructure maintenance

Safari park at Nehru Zoo shut temporarily

With water from the Mir Alam Tank entering the safari park, authorities of the Nehru Zoological Park have temporarily closed the safari at the zoo until further orders. In a statement to the media, authorities confirmed that the remaining zoo will operate as usual from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm

