STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Three families stranded on Korru island in Godavari river

The officials, responding to the SOS from the families stranded on the island, are preparing to rescue them.

Published: 13th July 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Colonies in Karimangar under a sheet of rainwater on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Three families from Bornapalli village of  Raikal Mandal are stranded at Korru, an island that had formed in the midst of the Godavari river in Jagtial and Nirmal districts for the last three days. They have been going through a living nightmare, not knowing when the help would arrive.

The three families comprise nine farm workers and a child. As the Godavari is in spate, Kurru island faces the threat of inundation. In this island, about 250 acres of land is being cultivated by farmers.

Agriculture workers, as they usually do, went to the island for work about 15 days ago but got stuck when the heavens opened and heavy rains began pounding the area. The officials, responding to the SOS from the families stranded on the island, are preparing to rescue them.

“We will pick them up as soon as possible,” they said. Meanwhile, those trapped on the island recorded the scary situation on their mobiles and posted them on social media. Minister Koppula Eeswar spoke to them, assuring them that NDRF teams will rescue them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Korru island Godavari Heavy rains Telangana Telangana floods
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp