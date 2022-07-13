Three families stranded on Korru island in Godavari river

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Three families from Bornapalli village of Raikal Mandal are stranded at Korru, an island that had formed in the midst of the Godavari river in Jagtial and Nirmal districts for the last three days. They have been going through a living nightmare, not knowing when the help would arrive.

The three families comprise nine farm workers and a child. As the Godavari is in spate, Kurru island faces the threat of inundation. In this island, about 250 acres of land is being cultivated by farmers.

Agriculture workers, as they usually do, went to the island for work about 15 days ago but got stuck when the heavens opened and heavy rains began pounding the area. The officials, responding to the SOS from the families stranded on the island, are preparing to rescue them.

“We will pick them up as soon as possible,” they said. Meanwhile, those trapped on the island recorded the scary situation on their mobiles and posted them on social media. Minister Koppula Eeswar spoke to them, assuring them that NDRF teams will rescue them.

