TS EMCET (Agriculture & Medical) exam postponed, no change in EMCET Engineering Exam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has given a forecast of heavy to extremely heavy rains for the next three days, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed the TS EMCET (Agriculture & Medical (AM)) – 2022 exams which are scheduled on July 14 and 15. However, there is no change in TS EMCET (Engineering) exam which is scheduled from July 18 to 20.

TSCHE chairman Prof R Limbadri informed that they would announce the dates of TS EMCET (Agriculture & Medical (AM)) soon.

Meanwhile, the torrential rains have continued on the seventh consecutive day filling the lakes and dams to the brims. The IMD has issued RED alert to Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts in North Telangana. Kerameri of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district has received 30.5 cm rains from July 12, to July 13.

