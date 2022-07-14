Adilabad: Cops arrange JCB to help ambulance

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Police officials rose to the occasion on Wednesday, arranging a JCB to help an ambulance cross the swollen Rasoolpalli river in Jaipur of Chennur mandal. The ambulance was carrying a pregnant woman from Annaram village from a hospital in Chennur to Mancherial.

Doctors had referred her to the Mancherial hospital for better treatment but when the ambulance reached the swollen river, it was stuck.Coming to know of this, Jaipur ACP K Narender, Circle Inspector B Raju and S-I Ramakrishna reached the spot and spoke to the woman. They arranged a JCB which pushed the ambulance across the river.The ambulance then continued its onward journey.

