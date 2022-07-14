STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Adilabad: Cops arrange JCB to help ambulance

Doctors had referred her to the Mancherial hospital for better treatment but when the ambulance reached the swollen river, it was stuck.

Published: 14th July 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Mancherial cops help an ambulance cross an overflowing Rasoolpalli river on Wednesday

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Police officials rose to the occasion on Wednesday, arranging a JCB to help an ambulance cross the swollen Rasoolpalli river in Jaipur of Chennur mandal. The ambulance was carrying a pregnant woman from Annaram village from a hospital in Chennur to Mancherial.

Doctors had referred her to the Mancherial hospital for better treatment but when the ambulance reached the swollen river, it was stuck.Coming to know of this, Jaipur ACP K Narender, Circle Inspector B Raju and S-I Ramakrishna reached the spot and spoke to the woman. They arranged a JCB which pushed the ambulance across the river.The ambulance then continued its onward journey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adilabad Heavy rains Telangana Telangana floods
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp