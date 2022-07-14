STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karimnagar girl, medchal boy top Telangana polycet

Published: 14th July 2022 05:30 AM

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) on Wednesday announced the results of the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS Polycet) 2022, which was held on June 30. SBTET chairman Navin Mittal released the results.

Out of the 1,13,979 registered candidates, 1,04,362 appeared for the examination, of which 79,038 qualified in the MPC stream and 79,117 students qualified in the MBiPC stream. Gujjula Varshitha from Karimnagar district secured the first rank in the MPC stream with a total of 120 marks while Kallivarapu Chandra Shekar of Medchal-Malkajgiri district topped in the MBiPC stream with a total of 119 marks.

The results and scanned copies of the OMR sheets will be available on https://polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in, https://polycetts.nic.in, or www.sbtet.telangana.gov.in websites.
The Polycet is conducted for admissions into diploma courses in Engineering/ Non-Engineering/ Technology, Agriculture, Agriculture Engineering, Seed Technology & Organic Agriculture courses offered by polytechnics or institutions including aided- and unaided private institutions running in private engineering colleges for MPC stream and Professor Jayshankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), diploma course offered by the PVNRTVU, Hyderabad, and diploma courses offered by Sri Konda Lakshman Telangana State Horticulture University (SKLTSHU) for the MBiPC stream.The notification of web counselling for admission into various diploma courses offered by SBTET was also released. The respective universities will also release counselling notification.

