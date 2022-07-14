Meanwhile, in Telangana High Court...

By Express News Service

Khanamet lands scam began in ’96, says govt

The State government on Wednesday informed the Telangana High Court that the scam with regard to a 26 acre land parcel at Khanamet in Serilingampally first started in February 1996. Film producer Rama Naidu, film director K. Raghavendra Rao and a few others bought this land from K Kausalya, who had become its owner just a few months before, claiming to have purchased it from a few ex-servicemen.

According to individuals in the entertainment sector claiming to be its present proprietors, these ex-servicemen acquired this land in 1961, the State government said.

The Government Pleader said that the buyer’s paperwork had undergone forensic analysis, which revealed that the signatures were forged. They did not have the Tahsildars’ current signatures. In addition, the programme of granting land to veterans was introduced in 1963. In 1961, there was no practice of providing such plots to former soldiers.The paperwork shown by the purchasers was thus not authentic, therefore they inserted certain documents and encouraged the court to follow them, the GP said. The court adjourned the hearing to July 18.

Panels in 19 dists to protect Waqf land

District Wakf Protection and Coordination Committees have been created in 19 out of the 33 districts, according to information provided on Wednesday by the State Waqf Board to a bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Syed Farees Ahmed from Hyderabad, which asked the State government to form the committees to protect Waqf lands distributed throughout the State from the clutches of land sharks. The government issued GOs to form the said committees in all districts of the State with the intention of protecting these invaluable lands scattered across the state.The bench asked the State government and the Waqf Board to provide a fresh status report by September 26, 2022, detailing the formation of these committees across the State.

