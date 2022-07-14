North Telangana faces Godavari fury

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time since 1986, the river Godavari is in spate in July itself with heavy rains upstream and in the State and the weatherman forecasting more in the next couple of days.One more youth, identified as Mushra Digamber, was was-hed away in Adilabad district taking the toll in rain-related incidents to six. The search for the reporter of a vernacular news channel who was swept away while covering the floods in Karimnagar is still underway.

As inflows swelled at SRSP and other major reservoirs, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the situation with senior officials and ministers at a marathon 6-hour meeting.Taking note of the flooding at Kadam project, Rao had a telephonic conversation with Minister Indrakaran Reddy and instructed him to monitor safety operations at the project. People residing in 12 villages under the project limits have already been evacuated.

MAUD department Special Secretary Arvind Kumar was directed to look after Nirmal and other flood-prone municipalities.As Bhadrachalam has been hit by the floods, Rao deputed Minister Ajay Kumar to supervise evacuation of people from the flood-hit areas in the region.

The river Godavari is the one giving sleepless nights as it continues to breach new highs. It was in August 1986 that Bhadrachalam received a maximum of 35.77 lakh cusecs of inflows. “The water level touched 75.6 ft on August 16, 1986. This is the first time we are witnessing the full fury of Godavari in July,” an official told Express.

All the projects in the State across the Godavari are filled to the brim. The officials anticipate inflows into projects on river Krishna too in three-four days. The situation as of now is grim in north Telangana. Elsewhere in Peesarkunta village of Dahegaon mandal in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, two members of a rescue team from the Singareni Collieries Company Limited were washed away while trying to rescue the villagers stuck in the swirling waters of the Peddavagu. They were identified as A Ramullu, 40, and E Satish, 42.

The villagers were taking refuge in a school building and began to panic when the water levels kept on increasing. Sirpur MLA Konneru Konappa then called for help, resulting in the SCCL dispatching a rescue team.

Due to the flooding, transportation has been disrupted between Adilabad-Mancherial and Mancherial-Nirmal. In Karimnagar, fishermen suffered heavy losses as eight cage culture units nurtured in Yellampalli project along with 100 tonnes of fish worth Rs 1 crore were washed away. The fishermen accused the project officials of releasing water without prior intimation.

Water level at Bhadrachalam is estimated to touch 66 feet by Thursday. The flood level at 9 pm on Wednesday was 55.10 ft and the discharge is 15,40,412 cusecs. According to official information, 4,080 people from 45 villages have been shifted to 34 shelters in the district. Two NDRF teams in Bhadrachalam and one at Dummagudem have been keep ready. SP Dr Vineeth G is camping in Bhadrachalam to oversee rescue ops.

On the other hand, phase-III works of the J Chokka Rao Devadula lift irrigation scheme have been disrupted. Works at the tunnel, pump house and surge pool in Segment-3 have been hampered. Same is the case with ongoing works from Ramappa tank in Mulugu district to Dharmasagar in Hanamkonda. The tunnel and surge pool, which are part of the project, have been inundated by the floodwater, which has also entered the Devadula Pump-III pump house and surge pool.

At the review meeting, the Chief Minister wanted the officials to take up rescue operations on a war-footing and directed Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar to discharge flood waters from the Devadula project. He also stressed that requisite funds be released instantly.

12 villages evacuated

Sensing the sudden inflows to the Kadam project, officials shifted around 3,000 people from 12 villages to safer places two days back. However, any breach to the project will pose a grave threat to a number of people in another 30 villages. “The inflows to Kadam are higher than the designed capacity of the project,” Nirmal district collector Mushraff Ali Faruqi told Express

In full swing

Agricultural operations are in full swing. Raising of paddy nurseries will be in full swing in the next two weeks, according to a weekly report released by Agriculture Department on Wednesday. The total area sown till date in the State is 53.79 lakh acres (43.62 per cent) as against the normal area of 1.23 crore acres.

Power situation

2,300 electric poles destroyed

1,800 electric poles restored

Bhupalpally sub-station damaged

No shortage of coal at any thermal power plant in the State

No major power outages

