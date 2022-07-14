STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana TV journalist washed away in floodwaters, search operation on

When the reporter and his friend were trying to cross a flooded road between Ramojipet and Bhupathipur in Raikal mandal, their car was washed away.

A swollen Godavari river following incessant monsoon rains, in Bhadrachalam, Telangana, on July 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

In a shocking incident, a TV news channel reporter got washed away in flood water in Telangana's Jagtial and a rescue operation is going on.

According to the reports, Jagtial NTV news reporter Jameer got washed away in the flood water when he along with another reporter was on their way to Kurru (island) river island located in the mid of river Godavari in Bornapalli of Raikal Mandal.

The duo was at the place to cover the rescue operation of nine farm labourers who were stranded there. According to reports, when the gates of the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) dam on the Godavari river were lifted, nine labourers had found themselves on the island.

The incident took place when Zameer with one Syed Riyaz Ali were returning to Jagtial from the village in a car. When the duo was trying to cross a flooded road between Ramojipet and Bhupathipur in Raikal mandal, their car was washed away by the floodwaters.

Irshad somehow managed to escape to safety by catching hold of a tree branch after cruising through the water for a long time. However, it is not known if Zameer, who was trying to open the door, could manage to get out of the vehicle.

