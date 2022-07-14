STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vikarabad ZP chairperson Sunitha Reddy attacked

Meanwhile, Sunitha Mahender Reddy alleged that the attackers were TRS workers and followers of Vikarabad MLA Methuku Anand.

Published: 14th July 2022 05:35 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of persons on Wednesday allegedly attacked Vikarabad ZP Chairperson P Sunitha Mahender Reddy. Though she escaped unhurt in the incident, the official vehicle allotted to her was damaged. The incident happened while she was on her way to an inaugural in Marpally. Vikarabad police registered a case and started an investigation. N Koti Reddy, SP Vikarabad said strict action will be taken against those involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, Sunitha Mahender Reddy alleged that the attackers were TRS workers and followers of Vikarabad MLA Methuku Anand. Interestingly, both the leaders belong to the ruling TRS.

“During the visit, it is the responsibility of the local administration and police to ensure the programme is conducted smoothly. But during the attack, none of them came to our rescue and even the local CI and SI stood as mute spectators. They were apparently threatened with transfer by the MLA. We will seek protection from the government,” she said.

There were reports Sunitha and her husband, former Transport Minister and TRS MLC Mahender Reddy were on their way to meet some BJP leaders when the attack took place.

